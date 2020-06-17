A Laughlin Air Force Base resident opened an artisan bakery shop after finding success during the ongoing pandemic.
Lydia Hoffman, owner and creator of The Tactical Bakery, officially made her debut with the public last week on June 5. The name of Hoffman’s bakery and goods were inspired by her ties to the military and the passion she and her husband share for firearms, Hoffman said.
The recipes are inspired by East Coast and North Coast recipes, as that is where Hoffman originates from.
“One woman told me she never saw these kinds of breads before,” Hoffman said.
Some of Hoffman’s recent creations include fresh mag, a basic white loaf with a light crust; flak jacket, artisan white loaf with a thick, crunchy crust and soft flavorful interior; pretzels, field training scones mixed with herbs and cheddar; and Mitches Mole Hills, also known as wild Maine blueberries with lemon zest and fancy sparkling sugar.
Hoffman makes the food in small quantities and makes sure it is freshly baked for her followers.
At first she began making the recipes and providing the food to Floc Food Truck owner Liam Thomas for sale, according to Hoffman and emphasized it was due to a lot of encouragement from Thomas and friends that she decided to open her business to the public.
After her business was shared on social media, her business blew up with more Del Rioans seeking her baked goods.
According to Hoffman, her passion for baking began after watching baking shows approximately two to three years ago. She loves to figure things out and began making one recipe at a time.
Hoffman’s degree in mechanical engineering also influenced her inquisitive nature of discovering the science behind the recipes.
The bakery can be found through its official page on Facebook – The Tactical Bakery, and Del Rioans can message Hoffman through the business’s online page for further inquiries and orders.
Hoffman added she is thinking of setting up pop up shops down the road and wants to make sure everything is good to go before she takes that step.
