ACUÑA, México – Por decisión conjunta de los tres órdenes de gobierno, el hospital móvil que se ubicó y armó en principio en la Macro Plaza cerca de la presidencia municipal ha sido reubicado.
El nuevo lugar donde será instalado y de hecho se empezó a armar ya, será cerca del Hospital General, en Libramiento José de las Fuentes Rodríguez 503, muy cerca del Puente Internacional de Acuña.
El equipo del hospital móvil llegó el sábado de la semana pasada y apenas el miércoles empezó a inflarse cada uno de los 14 módulos inflables que lo componen.
La supervisión de su instalación en la Macro Plaza estuvo a cargo de funcionarios del estado y municipio, para quedar prácticamente listo el jueves.
Sin embargo, por la tarde empezó a desinflarse y el viernes fue montado nuevamente en varios remolques que lo transportaron al estacionamiento del Hospital General donde quedará ubicado definitivamente, bajo la supervisión de personal de la Secretaría de Salud.
El hospital móvil estará equipado con 40 camas enviadas por el gobierno del estado, las cuales se acomodarán en los módulos una vez que esté totalmente inflado, que se espera sea este fin de semana.
El hospital móvil será utilizado para atender a pacientes con COVID-19 que no sean recibidos ni por el IMSS ni el Hospital General por falta de espacios.
El equipamiento y los recursos humanos estarán a cargo de la Secretaría de Salud del Gobierno del Estado; la apertura y el reclutamiento de personal por parte del IMSS, así como el apoyo a la realización de pruebas COVID-19 con laboratorio móvil.
El reporte del viernes por parte de autoridades estatales de salud confirma que en Ciudad Acuña se contabilizan 17 nuevos casos de COVID-19, para un total de 497 casos activos.
Mobile hospital relocated
ACUÑA, Mexico – By joint decision of local, state and federal governments, the mobile hospital that was initially located and set up on the Macro Plaza, next to the city hall, has been relocated.
The facility is already in the process of assembly at the General Hospital parking lot, at Libramiento José de las Fuentes Rodríguez 503, near the Acuña International Bridge.
The mobile hospital set up crew arrived in Acuña on July 4, and began inflating the hospital’s 14 modules on Wednesday.
State and city officials oversaw the set up of the facility at the Macro Plaza, which was practically finished by Thursday.
However, in the afternoon crews began deflating the unit and on Friday it was loaded in several trailers that transported it to the parking lot of the General Hospital, where it will be located, under the supervision of personnel from the Ministry of Health.
The mobile hospital will be equipped with 40 beds, sent by the state of Coahuila, which will be accommodated in the modules once it is fully inflated. The set up was expected to be completed this past weekend.
The hospital will be utilized for the overflow of COVID-19 patients from the Mexican Institute of Social Security hospital and the General Hospital.
Equipment and personnel are being provided by the State of Coahuila Secretary of Health; opening and staffing will be provided by the Mexican Institute of Social Security, which will also provide support for conducting COVID-19 tests with a mobile laboratory.
Friday’s report by state health authorities confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in Ciudad Acuña, for a total of 497 active cases.
