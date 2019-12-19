Michael Wancho is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the office of Constable, Precinct 3.
Wancho is seeking to unseat the incumbent constable, Republican Steve Berg, in the March 2020 Republican Party Primary Election.
Wancho moved to Del Rio from Montana with his family when he was four years old and began attending Del Rio schools.
Wancho began playing flag football when he was six and played Little League baseball. He recalled playing on the team with Jack Mayfield that won the league championship.
As a freshman football player, Wancho went straight to junior varsity, and made the varsity team as a sophomore. Wancho was the quarterback for the Del Rio High School Rams for two years.
As a senior, Wancho guided the Rams to their first-ever playoff victory and to the regional semifinals for the first time in Rams’ history.
Wancho said he had several scholarship offers, but noted once he graduated from DRHS in 2010, he wanted to take a break from the non-stop sports he had been playing since he was a child.
He said he also wanted to take a break because of the neck and back injuries he’d suffered over the years of football.
“I just made a decision to step away,” he said.
Rather than attend college, Wancho said he went to work for the GEO Group, working as a jailer in the GEO’s facility in Del Rio.
“I also left Del Rio for a time and moved to Brenham and was going to attend college, but that never happened, so I ended up moving back. I had just turned 21, and when I came back, I began attending the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Academy in 2012,” Wancho said.
He graduated as the valedictorian of his academy class, also earning top honors as the class’ top shot in pistol and rifle.
Wancho went to work as a Val Verde Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy as soon as he completed the academy and worked there until he resigned briefly in 2018 to work for the railroad.
He was rehired by the sheriff’s office in January and serves as the bailiff outside the offices of the justices of the peace.
Wancho said he has been interested in the constable position for some time.
“Ever since I started my career in law enforcement, I’ve been fascinated with what a constable’s job is, and the main job of a constable is to be the bailiff for the justice of the peace. Also, I’m very familiar with civil process, and that’s another one of the main jobs of a constable,” Wancho said.
Wancho said his father once suggested he run for the constable position, and Wancho said that desire has been in the back of his mind for some time. He began to think about the position more after working close to all of the county’s justices of the peace, he said.
“A lot of citizens do not really understand their rights in the civil aspect, and as a constable, not only can you assist them in the civil aspect, but you’re a peace officer, too, so you still help them with the criminal aspect,” Wancho said.
“I love being able to help people. I’ve saved lives before, and as constable, I want to make it a point to take more one-on-one time with each person I meet. I want the public to have someone that they can turn to,” he added.
“My first objective is to earn the trust and the respect from the citizens that they can have somebody that they know they can call for civil issues and criminal issues,” Wancho said.
Wancho said he wants Precinct 3 voters to know they can rely on him.
“Yes, I am younger, and I may not have 40 years of experience, but I feel that I have more than enough experience and knowledge in this aspect of a constable to do a great job, and I want people to have someone that they can rely on, who is going to treat them with the utmost respect and be there for them,” Wancho said.
