Del Rio City Council members delayed a vote on the proposed 2019 property tax rate, saying they want some more time to discuss the city budget, which the tax rate helps support.
City Tax Assessor Collector Alma Venegas opened the discussion with council members during their meeting Tuesday.
“Tonight we had a discussion of the budget and the 2019 tax rate,” Venegas told the council.
According to the Texas Property Tax Code, Venegas said, “If the proposed property tax rate will exceed the rollback rate or the effective (tax) rate, whichever is lower, council is to set the proposed tax rate, take a record vote and go ahead and schedule two public hearings for the tax increase.”
The proposed 2019-2020 city budget, as prepared and presented to the council is built around a property tax rate of 0.730908, Venegas said.
“If council wishes to proceed with the adoption of the proposed tax rate, two public hearings are set to be scheduled in our 2019 planning calendar,” she said.
Venegas added the state property tax code requires the council use specific language in taking its record vote on the proposed tax rate.
“And if we wait on adopting and vote next week?” asked Councilman Rowland Garza.
Venegas cautioned the council the city has required deadlines by which it must publish the proposed tax rate in the newspaper and online.
“But we have a budget workshop next week. Personally, I think if we vote on a rate, there’s no point in meeting (next week),” Garza said.
“Except there’s a bunch of questions that we have presented that hopefully we can get answers to,” Councilman Jim De Reus said, referring to a budget work session the council had earlier in the meeting.
City Finance Director Gilbert Sanchez told the council that any changes to the city’s proposed capital improvement projects, as presented in the budget, could change the proposed tax rate.
“Let’s say we don’t act tonight, we’re going to come back next Tuesday and make whatever changes we’re going to make, and we’re going to have a tax rate that night, because you’re going to go refigure with whatever we take out, so then we would actually adopt on the 27th, when we have another meeting,” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said.
Mayor Bruno Lozano suggested setting a special meeting Aug. 22, which would give staff to days following the Aug. 20 budget work session to prepare.
De Reus asked Sanchez if two days was enough time for him and the finance staff to recalculate the budget and tax rate based on any council changes made during that work session.
“It will depend on our financial advisor, if he can turn that around in two days,” Sanchez replied.
Venegas again pointed out the city is required by state statute to publish the proposed tax rate and public hearing dates seven days before each hearing is held, adding another deadline to the process.
Venegas said if the council took a record vote on Aug. 27, she can publish on Aug. 30, and the city could move the date of its public hearings. If she published on Aug. 30, she said, the first public hearing could be held Sept. 10 and the second would be scheduled for Sept. 17, and the budget could be adopted on Sept. 24.
