A federal judge in Del Rio sentenced Tuesday 21-year-old Mary Ann Lara and her sister, 24-year-old Melissa Janet Lara, both of San Antonio, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for their scheme to smuggle methamphetamine into the U.S. from Mexico, prosecutors said.
In addition to the prison terms, U.S. District Judge Alia Moses ordered that Mary Ann pay a $6,000 fine, and Melissa a $4,500 fine, according to information released by the offices U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden, San Antonio Division.
On July 17, 2019, a federal jury convicted the sisters of importation of methamphetamine; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Jurors also convicted Mary Ann of conspiracy to import methamphetamine. Evidence presented during trial revealed that on April 1, 2018, the defendants were attempting to enter the U.S. at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
Customs agents sent the sisters to secondary inspection where investigators discovered approximately 38 kilograms of methamphetamine in non-factory compartments attached to the vehicle’s wheels.
“The sentence imposed on the Lara sisters sends a clear message that there are serious consequences to trafficking controlled substances,” said HSI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Folden. “HSI along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to seek out and bring to justice those involved in the illicit drug trade.”
HSI, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Marie Hail prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
