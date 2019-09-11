A Del Rio man and a woman were recently arrested and charged with theft, after a citizen reported a vehicle leaving a store at Plaza del Sol Mall. The caller followed the vehicle as it was traveling west, in north Del Rio, police records state.
Ivan Alejandro Gaytan, a 26-year-old resident of the 600 block of Viesca Street, and Samantha Brooke Martinez, 35, whose place of residence is listed at the 1100 block of Avenue K, were arrested on Aug. 31, at 5:52 p.m., arrest records show.
They were charged with theft of property greater than $2,500, records state.
They were arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers patrolling the West Cantu Street were advised by dispatch that a citizen was traveling westbound on Cantu Street, following a vehicle that had committed a theft at the Bealls store, 2205 Veterans Blvd., records state.
The caller described the vehicle as a silver Chrysler, an incident report states.
Officers observed a vehicle matching the description approaching the intersection of Cantu Street and Wildcat Drive, and activated the emergency lights, the report states.
After making contact with the driver, the officers observed items in plain view and arrested both Gaytan and Martinez. Records state miscellaneous items, including a Versace Eros Flame gift set were recovered.
They were each charged with two counts of theft of property greater than $2,500 second or more with previous convictions, a state jail felony.
