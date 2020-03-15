Coronavirus is the news of the day. The last time I wrote about the 12 Areas of Preparedness, I was responding to Hurricane Harvey. Granted, this time we may need to be prepared for a 14-day quarantine in our own homes.
Nevertheless, are you ready for any act of nature or man that might make it impossible to live comfortably in your own home?
I want to share the information from a poster created by the people at beprepared.com that may be helpful: The 12 Areas of Preparedness. “Preparing for the uncertainties of tomorrow need not be overwhelming.
Just think about each of these 12 areas of preparedness as short and simple lists of easy to find, affordable items. Make a plan for how you will gather them and go for it!”
1. Water – One gallon per person per day minimum; three gallons is recommended – consider storage barrels, tanks, bottles, purifiers, distillers, filters.
2. Food – Gather enough non-perishable fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains, legumes, meats, drinks to provide 2,000 calories per person per day for at least one month or even more.
3. Shelter – Protection from the elements is found in tents, sleeping bags, hats, coats, rain gear.
4. Warmth – Storable heat sources include stoves, heaters, fireplaces, propane, wood, kerosene, paraffin.
5. Light – A good light source gives you power to prevail in darkness such as candles, flashlights, oil lamps, glow sticks, lanterns, headlamps.
6. Power – Power back-up can be inexpensive, lightweight, portable, and easy to use such as solar and fueled generators, solar collectors and chargers, batteries, hand-crank chargers.
7. Sanitation – Unsanitary conditions in the aftermath can be more hazardous than the actual disaster so store waste disposal and toilet facilities, hand and body wash, soap, toothpaste, toilet paper.
8. First Aid – In addition to injury treatment, don’t forget prescription meds.
9. Communication – With cell towers down and the world in commotion, make sure you can contact those you love and need with whistles, air horns, emergency band radios, walkie-talkies.
10. Cooking – Everytime you cook outside, you’re practicing preparedness as you use an outdoor cooker and fuel, hand-powered can opener, hand mills, dryers and canners, pots, pans and utensils.
11. Tools – With no electricity and no handyman to cal, it will pay off to have a few hand tools and to know how to use them.
12. Planning – Food storage plan, evacuation and gathering plan, insurance coverage, out-of-area contacts – start planning today before that dreadful day when it might be too late.
Life Question #12: What is the scariest natural disaster you survived? Write a little or a lot. Just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
