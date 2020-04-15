San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is assessing hail storm damage, after Saturday night’s storm brought baseball-sized hail and left many Del Rioans with damaged vehicles.
“Preliminary reports indicate SFDRCISD has sustained some hail damage during Saturday night’s storm. Damage to windows at the old Garfield, Cardwell and Austin campuses were reported,” the school district said in a statement.
According to the statement, some school district vehicles sustained windshield and hood damage.
“The district will be working with insurance adjusters to determine whether there are any other areas where district property may have sustained damage,” the statement reads.
Saturday night’s storm brought hail and rain to the community, with the hail storm damaging the windshields, car hoods and other property.
Del Rioans have been advised by the Better Business Bureau and other local companies to be wary of roofing scams, fly-by-nights, potential cons and “storm chasers.”
