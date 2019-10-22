Ranchers and livestock producers may be eligible for assistance from the Livestock Forage Disaster Program for grazing losses incurred in 2019, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Schleicher, Sutton, and Val Verde Counties announced.
“Schleicher, Sutton, and Val Verde counties recently met qualifying drought ratings that ‘trigger’ eligibility for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program on full season improved pasture, full season mixed forage pasture, warm season improved pasture, native pasture, sorghum forage,” County Executive Director Jodie Watson said.
The Livestock Forage Disaster Program provides compensation to livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses due to drought. Qualifying drought ratings are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor located at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.
Watson said eligible livestock include alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the normal grazing period.
An application for payment and supporting documentation are required. Producers must also file an acceptable crop acreage report by the applicable deadline(s). To expedite applications, producers who experienced losses in 2019 are encouraged to collect records documenting their losses. Supporting documents may include information related to grazing leases or federal grazing permits, contract grower agreements and more. Applications for 2019 losses will be accepted through Jan. 30, 2020.
“We encourage producers to contact our office for an appointment and to learn what records are required to apply for assistance,” Watson said.
For more information, contact the Schleicher, Sutton, Val Verde County FSA office at (325) 853 3535 x2. Information can also be obtained online at farmers.gov/recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.