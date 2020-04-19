Del Rio banks have helped small business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic navigate new loans made available through the federal government.
Local banks across the nation learned the Paycheck Protection Program stopped accepting applications for available loans on Thursday. The Paycheck Protection Program was offered through the Small Business Administration for businesses affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sid Cauthorn, chief executive officer of The Bank & Trust in Del Rio, said his bank had processed 200 applications representing more than $15 million in loan requests by the time the program ended.
“The program ran out of money today (Thursday). There’s no way of knowing how many applications are still out there, but I think that it’s been some a concern for several days, since the end of last week, that the PPP would run out of money,” Cauthorn said in a telephone interview.
“We actually had staff that was online submitting applications, and the system just blocked us out. We were two short of getting everybody in,” Cauthorn said.
Sylvia Owens, executive vice president of Texas Community Bank, said earlier this week June 30 had previously been set as the deadline for the owners of small businesses to apply for the loans.
Owens said Texas Community Bank here sent out a Paycheck Protection Program package to its small business clients.
“It’s the actual application plus a few supplements that we’re trying to get. Our goal is to make sure we can secure the money for our customers, our business customers, and then to absolutely make sure that we have all the documentation in place so that the loans can be forgiven after the fact,” Owens said.
She said Texas Community Bank dealt only with its own business customers and noted business owners interested in applying for any future loans should approach their bank.
“We are dealing right now with our customers. I am trying to reach out to as many people as are coming to us for guidance and asking questions who are not currently customers. We have had several of those come in, and we’re doing our best to guide them, but basically, we directed them to their own banks,” she said.
Owens said the Paycheck Protection Program loans were aimed at helping small business owners protect their employees.
“The loan, in and of itself, is based on two-and-a-half times their average monthly payroll. Keep in mind these loans are specifically for businesses being affected by this COVID-19 situation. Businesses are closed. Restaurants are closed except for drive-through and carryout. They don’t have the same volume as they used to have. And what the government intended, in my opinion, was to help businesses continue to pay their employees,” Owens said.
“The way the government wrote this order, 75% of the money that you are granted must be used for payroll. The other 25% can be used for things such as rent, utilities, mortgage interest, health insurance for their employees. There’s specific reasons that you can use the other 25%, with the understanding that the majority of it, 75%, must be used to cover your payroll costs,” she added.
The money isn’t a no-questions-asked handout, though, Owens said.
“Businesses will be asked to prove that. In other words, at the end of the day, our understanding, and of course, the other thing that you need to keep in mind is that this is new, and it’s new to everyone. It’s not something where we can say we’re experienced at this, because nobody is experienced at this. Nobody. It is a new program, and we are learning as we go,” she said.
“We are doing our very best, and we’re working literally around the clock. My staff and I have been here, several nights until 9 o’clock at night, and I know that the other banks are doing the same, because we want as many businesses in our community to be able to sustain their employees and to allow those employees to put food on the table, to pay their bills, and this is a way to help them do that,” Owens said.
Owens said she spoke to several other local banks that were also helping their customers navigate the ins and outs of the new loan program.
“So what is supposed to happen, from the time the loan is funded, you track your spending for the following eight weeks, which is supposed to be two months, and at the end of that, you should be able to submit receipts. So if you said you were going to spend $2,000 in utilities, bring me the utility bills so I can confirm the $2,000, and if you told me you were going to spend $4,000 in rent, bring me the rent receipt so I can prove that, and then bring me your payroll logs so I can show what payroll you had, and if it all goes together, we’re supposed to – now keep in mind that I’m saying ‘supposed to,’ because this is new and nobody knows exactly what they’re going to ask for – but we’re going to submit all that in order to get them forgiven,” Owens said.
Owens emphasized applying for the loans was a learning process for everyone.
“I totally believe in it because I want to help the little guy, and this is helping the small businesses, but we’re not just helping the small businesses, we’re helping them pay their employees, and their employees are the ones that are scared to death right now because they can’t go to work, and if they’re working on tips, they’re not getting any tips because the restaurants are closed or they’re trainers at the gym and the gym’s closed, or even regular businesses that are limiting themselves to customers.
“You’ve got the whole mall that’s closed, so what’s happening to all those employees? In my mind, that’s who I want to help. I’m looking at those people because I want them to continue to get their paychecks,” Owens said.
Although Owens declined to say exactly how many applications she and the Texas Community Bank employees have sent out, but she said, “It’s a lot.”
“We’re were doing them constantly. We started on Saturday (April 4), and we stayed here close to 9 o’clock Saturday night, and every day this week,” Owens said.
Good recordkeeping, she said, will be key for small business owners.
“We have to make sure that we document, document, document. I have to believe that at the end of the day, it isn’t just free money. It’s money to be able to sustain your business throughout this crisis,” Owens said.
“I hear people say, ‘The government’s giving away money, let’s go get some.’ It isn’t that. Let’s keep it real, guys. These are trying times,” she said.
Cauthorn expressed some frustration with the politics creeping into negotiations for additional funding for Paycheck Protection Program.
“President Trump and the Secretary of the Treasury have both said that they want to increase the program substantially, and they’re navigating through politics and (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi because she wants to add some of her pet projects, but that’s just the nature of the beast, so hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, there will be another round that will be specifically targeted for small businesses,” Cauthorn said.
He said he has also been speaking with the area’s federal representatives to express the local need for additional funding for the program.
“I suspect they’ll get something done, but it’s politics, and sometimes they don’t do such a good job of checking their egos at the door,” Cauthorn said.
He agreed small businesses that want to participate in the program must keep good records of their expenses.
“There’s some guidance from the Small Business Administration on specifically what kinds of documents they would need. When it comes to the forgiveness part of these loans, it’s all going to depend on the quality of the documentation,” Cauthorn said.
The process is still brand-new, though, Cauthorn said, and everyone is learning as they go.
“The SBA is accustomed to doing $40 billion a year in small business loans, and in this case, they had to do $300 billion plus in 10 days, so there were a lot of fits and starts at the outset, but it seems like they’ve found their mojo, and in the last couple of days, it was working pretty smoothly,” Cauthorn said.
He said his staff became so proficient at processing the applications, they were able to input an application in 10 minutes.
“We’ve been cranking through them as fast as we possibly can, to get them out,” he said.
As of Thursday morning, The Bank & Trust had processed just over 200 applications representing $15.5 million, he said.
Cauthorn said he is extremely proud of The Bank & Trust staff for their work in assisting local small businesses.
“When it opened up, we were ready to go,” Cauthorn said.
“Starting last Saturday, we worked all weekend, and they worked all week, then again on Saturday. The only day they didn’t work was Easter Sunday,” he said.
For small business owners who failed to apply during the first round of funding, Cauthorn suggested, “Pay attention to the news. We’ve been in contact with a lot of people, and I don’t know if we have that many more in the pipeline who want to apply, but I suggest people pay attention to the news, and as soon as you hear that additional funding has been passed, signed by the president, go ahead and turn in your application.”
He also said it “wouldn’t hurt” for a small business owner to turn in an application now.
“There’s a chance that they won’t pass any more funding, but if they do, then you’re ready for it,” Cauthorn said.
Cauthorn said he is glad the federal government is stepping up to cushion the blow for small businesses.
“I think this is a great thing that President Trump and the Congress have done to push this along. I was doing some research the other day on how much the United States’ budget for World War II was, and in today’s money, it was about $4 trillion above the normal budget, and I think that’s probably where we’re heading.
“The government’s going to throw a lot of money at it, but in a lot of ways, and in my mind, this is a war not unlike World War II. The only difference is that this happened in two months, and World War II happened over four-and-a-half years,” Cauthorn said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.