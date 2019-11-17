The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees canvassed the votes for the 2019 bond election, during a special called meeting Thursday afternoon.
As part of the canvassing, all ballots cast during the election were accounted for and ensured to be included in the official results. The overall amount of votes did not change after the ballot board processed the ballots, according to Val Verde County Clerk and Elections Administrator Generosa “Janie” Ramon.
“There wasn’t much of a change between Nov. 5 (and now) … we did have the ballot board meet this afternoon, at 2 o’clock, and it took them a little longer than they thought it would to process, but they qualified only four ballots,” Ramon said.
The four ballots consisted of three ballots with “for” the bond votes and one ballot “against” the bond. Of the four ballots, two votes for the bond were in precinct 11, one vote for the bond in precinct 31, and one vote against was cast in precinct 40.
The ballots increased the amount of votes for the bond to 1,704 and against the bond to 1,227. In total, 2,931 people voted on the bond election, according to Ramon.
With the ballots, there was an overvote of two, which meant somebody marked both options, and there was an undervote of one, which means someone did not mark anything on the ballot for Proposition A, according to Ramon.
“Congratulations to the board, to a new school. I want to thank you for having confidence in us in doing your work for you and I look forward to working with you,” Ramon said.
“We are pleased with the results,” Board President Raymond P. Meza said. The board of trustees officially declared Proposition A received a favorable majority vote from the community.
The bond election consists of $19 million for the construction of a new elementary school toward the north side of Del Rio and the purchase of a 10-acre tract for the school.
All school board members were present for the meeting and all voted in favor of accepting the canvassing of the votes.
