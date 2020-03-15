2020 Fiesta of Flight and Space Expo - Canceled.
Del Rio High School robotics Del Rio competition and season - Canceled.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Urban Oasis - Canceled until further notice
Living Stone Worship Center - No high fives, no hand shaking.
Sul Ross State University - Spring Break for students extended through March 22. Beginning March 23 through April 12, organized lecture, seminar and laboratory courses will be conducted remotely.
South West Texas Junior College - Spring Break extended one week for all students. Campuses and buildings, including SWTJC dormitories, are closed to students during this time.
Some local nursing homes - Visitation is restricted.
School activities - Beginning Monday, all UIL sanctioned events – academic and athletic – suspended at least until March 29.
As of press time, Friday night, San Felipe Del Rio CISD is suspending all non-essential travel to sporting events, UIL academics and any large group gatherings including extracurricular activities (e.g., band, cheerleading or dance team meetings or practices); or other academic activities such as college entrance exam testing (ACT/SAT) until further notice.
Judicial courts - All non-essential proceedings suspended until further notice.
