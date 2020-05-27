Last week, as I was researching a story on the city’s completed Qualia Relief Route in south Del Rio, using Google Maps, I started looking around at several other areas of south Del Rio and realized it had been years since I’d driven by the city’s water treatment plant there.
I set out for Guyler Lane on Sunday morning, and drove slowly down this street, which has some lovely homes and small farms along its length. Across from the water treatment plant, I came across a flock of Wild Turkeys foraging for last year’s fallen nuts in a pecan grove.
I saw that several of the males, called “toms,” were displaying: fanning their large tails, lowering their wings and raising the feathers on their backs, chests and sides and strutting slowly back and forth in an attempt to impress the smaller and drabber females – hens – also foraging nearby.
I pulled off the road and grabbed the camera to take a few shots before the turkeys moved deeper into the orchard.
I always enjoy seeing Wild Turkeys, and whenever I see them, I always remember that – had old Benjamin Franklin had his way – they, and not Bald Eagles, would be our national bird.
When the turkeys moved off, I got back in the car and continued on my tour of Guyler Lane. I drove to the end of the street, turned around and returned the same way I had come.
I visited the Rincon next, and walked along the Joplin fence line, savoring the rich smell of rain-washed vegetation and the clear blue of the morning sky.
A trio of Chimney Swifts, whose missile-shaped bodies and stiff, pointed wings make them look like flying cigars, flew low over the Rincon, maneuvering themselves close to a small pecan tree. I think they were sipping dew from its outer leaves.
The swifts seemed to take an interest in me as I walked by the tree, and they swooped and dove just a few feet above my head, twittering madly the entire time.
Yellow-breasted Chats called and sang and whistled from the deeper brush, and as I continued my walk, one jumped up and perched on the fence line and gave me a piece of his mind.
Northern Cardinals, Olive Sparrows, Lesser Goldfinches, Golden-fronted Woodpeckers, Black-crested Titmice, Brown-crested Flycatchers and Couch’s Kingbirds were also active in the cool morning.
As I walked, I disturbed a dragonfly perching in the tall grass. It flew laboriously to another perch, and I realized that it was a teneral dragonfly, meaning a dragonfly that had just shed its ungainly nymph skeleton and developed its long, streamlined body and transparent wings.
Dragonflies spend most of their lives as nymphs, living and hunting in ponds and in the still eddies of streams like the San Felipe Creek. When they are ready to become adults, the nymphs crawl out of the water and shed their skins, becoming sleek, airborne predators.
However, it takes several hours for the veins in their wings to harden, and until that happens, the young dragonfly is vulnerable and won’t fly unless it has to.
Not wanting to disturb the dragonfly further, I turned around and walked back the way I had come, knowing I would see him again as he patrolled the meadows of the Rincon in the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.