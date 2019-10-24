Border Patrol rescues six from Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station Marine Unit rescued multiple migrant families who attempted to cross the Rio Grande River on Oct. 17.
“Smugglers continue to show no concern for families attempting to illegally enter the United States,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “I commend our agents for their swift actions, preventing a potential loss of life.”
Border Patrol agents rescued six Haitian nationals, including two children under the age of 1, after the group attempted to wade across the Rio Grande River near the Del Rio port of entry. Border Patrol agents performing maritime operations observed a group of people struggling to cross the river, due to the depth of the water along with the swift current. Marine agents maneuvered a patrol vessel to the group and assisted the individuals safely aboard. Agents then shuttled them to the U.S. riverbank where assisting agents were waiting.
Agents rescued a total of six Haitian nationals, including two children. All six were offered medical assistance, however, no injuries were reported. The group was transported to the Del Rio Station and processed per customs guidelines.
