Outgoing queen 2019-2020 Miss Dieciseis de Septiembre Kayla Rebecca Guerra hands a bouquet of flowers to 2020-2021 Miss Dieciseis de Septiembre Camila Esquivel, as part of an alternative celebration for the 210th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence Day.
Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio Vice-Consul Jose Luis Diaz Miron Hinojosa rings the bell after reciting the Cry of Dolores, known as the “Grito de Dolores” in Spanish, as part of alternative celebrations for the 210th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence Day.
Photos by Atzimba Morales
Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio Vice-Consul Jose Luis Diaz Miron Hinojosa crowns Olivia Hernandez as the 2020-2021 Little Miss Dieciseis de Septiembre.
Festivities celebrating the 210th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence Day took a different turn at the Brown Plaza, with a new queen crowned for the occasion.
The yearly festivities, music and food stalls at the Brown Plaza did not take place this year due to the ongoing coronavirus. Brown Plaza Association President Roland Andrade expressed it was a tough decision for the association, but also expressed gratitude to the community and thanked the public for staying safe during these times.
