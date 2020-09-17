Festivities celebrating the 210th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence Day took a different turn at the Brown Plaza, with a new queen crowned for the occasion.

The yearly festivities, music and food stalls at the Brown Plaza did not take place this year due to the ongoing coronavirus. Brown Plaza Association President Roland Andrade expressed it was a tough decision for the association, but also expressed gratitude to the community and thanked the public for staying safe during these times.

