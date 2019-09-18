An expert in Hispanic market trends will host a free, public workshop Friday focusing on customer service.
The workshop will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Texas Community Bank Community Hall, 401 Pecan St. Wine, beer, refreshments, snacks and pan de dulce will be served.
The workshop is being hosted by the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
The event’s keynote speaker will be J.R. Gonzales, founder and president of JRG Communications of Austin, who is slated to speak about the importance of customer service and the secrets of effective networking, workshop organizers said.
Gonzales is considered an expert “in analyzing Hispanic markets and trends” and that expertise “has earned him local and national recognition as a leading authority on reaching Hispanic markets,” according to an informational brochure on the workshop session.
Gonzales’ biography, which is included in the brochure, notes he is a certified John Maxwell speaker, coach and trainer “who works with both nonprofit and business organizations developing leadership programs, business strategies and professional development of key staff and executives.”
“Gonzales’ extensive experience in running local, state and national organizations has given him a unique perspective on the growing and ever-changing Hispanic market. He has served in top leadership positions in Hispanic-based organizations,” the brochure noted.
Gonzales was elected as chairman of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and served from 1996 to 1998. He served as chairman of the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce from 1999 to 2001 and as chairman of the board of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce from 2002 to 204.
Gonzales also worked as president and chief executive officer of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“The network, clients and business contacts Gonzales has goes beyond the continental United States. Gonzales has been a speaker and a trainer in China, in Mexico, Canada and parts of Central America. From high schools to Fortune 500 companies, Gonzales can deliver a message that puts today’s issues into perspective, inspires people to do more and to become better at what they do,” the brochure said.
