If you haven’t registered for the second annual Red, White and Blue 5K, you will not want to miss out the opportunity of doing so on Jan. 24, during the registration night to be held at Mesquite Creek Outfitters, 800 South Main St., from 6-10 p.m.
Registration also continues to be available online and at certain locations leading up to the event.
The cost for registration will be $10 for children ages 12 and under, $15 for youth ages 13-17 and $20 for adults ages 18 and over. Registration costs will increase on Feb. 15, the day of the event.
“Come out and register early; avoid any rush the day of the event,” Amistad Bank President Tony Hernandez said.
The more people that register early, the quicker event volunteers can start the race for participants the day of the event. Additionally, the first 100 people to register early will receive a commemorative shirt, according to Hernandez.
Registration for the event is available at Amistad Bank 1301 Veterans Blvd. and at the Del Rio News-Herald 2205 N. Bedell Ave. “It’s a real fun event and it’s very different than other 5Ks in town,” Hernandez said.
Children will participate in the 1K, with youth and adults participating in the 5K. It is a timed event; thus participants will be able to receive their results after participating.
The 5K will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Gorzugis and participants will finish back at Gorzugis. There will be on-site registration and check-in between 1-2 p.m.
Hernandez advises participants to dress and prepare accordingly to the weather. “Last year was an abnormally warm day in February,” Hernandez said.
The top three of each age category will receive a medal, and all participants will be able to enjoy food, drinks and music.
All the money raised from the event will offset the cost of higher education for graduating seniors within the local area. Last year, 12 students from the Class of 2019 benefited from the inaugural 5K funds.
“We’re looking to help those students that need the help,” Hernandez said.
The race is a joint effort between Amistad Bank and Del Rio News-Herald, and gives the community an opportunity to help local students with post-secondary education, while having a fun time.
Despite the warm weather over 170 adults registered and participated in the first 5K, on Feb. 16, 2019.
For more information contact Corey Kiesel, at (830) 719 1740, or Xochitl Arteaga at (830) 309 6214.
