ACUÑA, México – Para que los coahuilenses disfruten de este periodo vacacional de verano de una forma segura, la Secretaría de Gobierno, a través de la Subsecretaría de Protección Civil en el Estado, emitió algunas recomendaciones preventivas en caso de viajar en carretera, visitar lugares concurridos, ir a la playa o a campamentos.
Francisco Martínez Ávalos, titular de la dependencia, dijo que la población que asista a espacios recreativos como playas, ríos, balnearios, presas y lagos debe estar siempre al pendiente de los niños y niñas y no dejarlos solos cerca de la orilla de estos espacios, así como no entrar al agua después de comer.
En el caso de quienes van a la playa, y debido a que ya entró la canícula, recomendó evitar exponerse a los rayos solares entre las 11 a.m. y 4 p.m., de lo contrario utilizar gorros, sombreros y bloqueador solar.
Asimismo recomendó consumir suficiente líquido para evitar deshidratación, no nadar bajo los efectos de bebidas alcohólicas y por ningún motivo en zonas dedicadas a deportes acuáticos y lanchas.
Para quienes opten por los campamentos, exhortó informar a los familiares los datos del lugar al que acudirán, así como la fecha de regreso, ir acompañados de alguna persona que conozca el sitio y que sepa de primeros auxilios.
Recomendó llevar un botiquín, apagar cigarros y cerillos, no encender fogatas y evitar llevar botellas de vidrio, ya que esto puede ampliar los rayos solares y provocar incendios forestales.
Para quienes viajarán en carretera en vehículo particular, puso especial énfasis en verificar las condiciones del automóvil y llevarlo a mantenimiento y revisión, portar señales de emergencia y llanta de refacción en buen estado.
Además evitar conducir si se ha ingerido bebidas etílicas y no utilizar dispositivos móviles mientras se maneja, como celulares o tabletas electrónicas, respetar los señalamientos viales y no exceder los límites de velocidad, así como utilizar el cinturón de seguridad.
Las acciones del programa de Protección Civil de Vacaciones de Verano iniciaron el 12 de julio, y participan en éste diferentes dependencias federales, estatales y municipales, así como de los gobiernos estatal y federal, y culminará al término del periodo vacacional.
Recommendations issued for a safer summer
ACUÑA, Mexico – In order for state of Coahuila residents to enjoy the summer time safely, the Government Secretariat, through the Undersecretariat of Civil Protection, issued preventive recommendations in case of traveling on the road, visiting busy places, going to the beach or camping.
Undersecretary Francisco Martínez Ávalos said travelers who visit recreational spaces such as beaches, rivers, spas and lakes should always be aware of children, and never leave them alone near the water, as well as avoid entering the water immediately after eating.
For beachgoers, he said, and with the Dog Days of Summer in full swing, he recommended avoiding exposure to sunlight between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., or to wear caps, hats and sunscreen.
He also recommended to drink enough water to avoid dehydration, to not swim under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and never swim in areas dedicated to water sports and boats.
For those who like to go camping, Martínez Ávalos urged them to keep family members informed of the places they will go to, as well as their expected return date, and to always be accompanied by someone who knows the site and can provide first aids.
He recommended carrying a first aid kit, to put out cigarettes and matches to prevent any fire, and to avoid carrying glass bottles as the glass combined with sunlight can ignite a fire.
For those who will travel on the road, Martínez Ávalos recommended to verify the conditions of the vehicle by having a mechanic perform a check-up, to carry emergency signs and always remember to have a spare tire in good condition.
Also to avoid driving after consuming alcohol, and to not use mobile devices such as cell phones or electronic tablets while driving, to respect road signs and not exceed speed limits, as well as use your seat belt.
The actions of the summer program began on July 12, with the participation of federal, state and municipal agencies, as well as state and federal governments, and will end at the end of the summer break.
