Nov. 7
Erika Montero Torres
Assault causes bodily injury family violence
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Nov. 8
Richard Garcia
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Andres Trevino
Evading arrest with a motor vehicle
Del Rio Police Department
Reckless driving
Carlos Gabriel Vargas
Motion to revoke possession of marijuana greater or equal to 2 oz less than 4 oz
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 9
Abel Torres Rodriguez
Driving while license suspended
Failure To Appear
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 11
Castulo Morin
Criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 13
Orlin Escobar
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
