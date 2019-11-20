Nov. 7

Erika Montero Torres

Assault causes bodily injury family violence

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 8

Richard Garcia

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Andres Trevino

Evading arrest with a motor vehicle

Del Rio Police Department

Reckless driving

Carlos Gabriel Vargas

Motion to revoke possession of marijuana greater or equal to 2 oz less than 4 oz

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 9

Abel Torres Rodriguez

Driving while license suspended

Failure To Appear

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 11

Castulo Morin

Criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 13

Orlin Escobar

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

