ACUÑA, México – El Centro de Rehabilitación Integral Gaby Brimmer, podría abrir sus puertas nuevamente, luego de permanecer cerrado por varios meses, durante toda la pandemia por COVID-19.
Éste centro de rehabilitación atendía un promedio de 60 pacientes al día, mismos que ya no pudieron ser recibidos porque casi todas las terapias que ahí se realizan son de contacto interpersonal.
El presidente del patronato del centro, Francisco Avendaño, comentó en entrevista telefónica que la fecha tentativa de reapertura de este centro de apoyo será el 15 de agosto.
Esto, si como ha ocurrido hasta ahora, los casos de COVID-19 siguen a la baja en esta ciudad, según el reporte de las autoridades sanitarias, luego de que los meses de mayo, junio y parte de julio se registraron muchos casos.
En el centro de rehabilitación se atiende a personas que presentan problemas de movilidad de alguna extremidad, o también la atención a niños con síndrome de Rett, Síndrome Down o alguno otro que requiera rehabilitación física para tener mayor movilidad.
El centro cuenta con cuatro terapeutas calificados que durante los primeros meses de la pandemia, aun cuando no estaban laborando, se les estaba pagando el sueldo al 100 por ciento, pero los últimos meses se les tuvo que bajar el sueldo al 50 por ciento a causa de la baja en lo ingresos del centro.
En este lugar se rehabilita a personas que han sufrido accidentes cardiovasculares, paraplejías, hemiplejías y accidentes cerebro-vasculares que limitan su movilidad total o parcial o de alguna extremidad.
Este centro de rehabilitación tiene cobros meramente simbólicos, pues solo se cobra una cuota mínima de recuperación a cada paciente de 50 pesos por sesión.
A muchos pacientes no se les cobra porque son enviados por el DIF, y a otros no se les cobra porque no tienen recursos, así que no hay pretexto para que no busquen su rehabilitación y recuperan su movilidad.
Casi el 35 por ciento de las personas que se atiende en el Centro de Rehabilitación Gaby Brimmer no paga ninguna cuota, explicó el entrevistado.
Reopening of rehab center announced
ACUÑA, Mexico – The Gaby Brimmer Comprehensive Rehab Center could open its doors again, after being closed for several months during the entire COVID-19 pandemic.
This rehabilitation center treated an average of 60 patients per day, which could no longer be served because personal contact is needed for almost all the therapies provided at the center.
Board of Trustees President Francisco Avendaño said Thursday, in a phone interview, that the center expects to reopen by Aug. 15.
This, he said, provided COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the city, as it has occurred in the last few days according to the figures reported by state health officials, after a surge during the months of May, June, and part of July.
The rehab center treats people with mobility issues in arms or legs, as well as children with Rett syndrome, Down syndrome other types of mobility issues in adults.
The center has four therapists who were getting paid 100 percent of their salary during the first months of the pandemic, even when they were not working, but in recent months their salary had to be cut down to 50 percent due to the decrease in revenue.
People who have suffered cardiovascular accidents, paraplegia, hemiplegia and cerebrovascular accidents that limit their total or partial mobility or limb mobility are rehabilitated in this center.
The center charges reduced fees of 50 pesos (USD 2.25 approximately) per session.
Many are not charged because they are referrals by the municipal system for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) and others are not charged because of their low income status.
Almost 35 percent of the people served at the Gaby Brimmer Rehabilitation Center do not pay any fee, Avendaño said.
