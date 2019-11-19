A hot topic will be up for debate tonight at the city council meeting, as the council will be discussing and possibly taking action on the proposed reallocation of Hotel Occupancy Tax funds currently distributed amongst some of the cultural, historical and arts nonprofit organizations in town. These monies would be utilized for the construction of a new civic center.
The council will be discussing hotel tax monies distributed amongst the Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Del Rio Council for the Arts, Whitehead Memorial Museum, Laughlin Heritage Foundation Museum, Casa de la Cultura, Shumla, and the HOT Fund Committee, according to the agenda posted by city of Del Rio.
The agenda packet posted by the city of Del Rio includes three options pertaining the HOT tax reallocation, which is estimated at $750,000 for fiscal year 2019-2020, $36,081 more than the $713,919 in fiscal year 2018-2019.
Option A allows the Whitehead Museum, Casa de la Cultura, Shumla, Laughlin Heritage, Brown Plaza and Shumla to receive a set amount for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, with the only entity seeing a reduction in their funding being the HOT Funds Committee.
Per section E of option A, the organizations that submit annual applications would be notified that this would be the last year of available HOT funds being distributed (with the exception of the required 1/7 for advertising and conducting solicitations and promotional programs to attract tourists and convention delegates or registrations to the municipality).
Option B will only fund half the year for the organizations, plus the required 1/7 for advertisement with remaining funds going toward funding a feasibility and or design contract for a new convention center project.
Option C will only fund the required 1/7 for advertisement and remaining funds would go towards funding a new feasibility and or design contract for a new convention center project. No funds will be allocated to local historical and arts organizations in option C.
For options B and C the city, according to the agenda packet, would be able to obtain a contract within fiscal year 2019-2020 and possible construction in fiscal year 2020-2021 with 2020-2021 funds going toward the payment of the bond.
“All of the options given in the agenda end up with the organizations having their funding reduced or eliminated altogether,” Whitehead Memorial Museum Executive Director Michael Diaz said.
Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz and Del Rio Council for the Arts Executive Director Nancy O’Brien shared Diaz’s sentiment.
“At the moment our entire 2020 calendar is on hold because of this. We want to be able to continue to make an impact, but without the financial support we would be limited and have to make cuts in our entire program,” De La Paz said.
If options B or C are approved by the council, the Missoula Children’s Theatre, the Nutcracker performance and monthly gallery exhibits would be cut from the Del Rio Council for Arts budget, according to O’Brien.
De La Paz and Whitehead Museum Executive Director Michael Diaz each said the risk of losing the city financial support will affect the organizations deeply. This means reevaluating the annual budget and see where cuts could be made, and still serve the community, according to Diaz.
“They (the organizations) live off those HOT funds,” Del Rio Downtown Association Director Alexandra Falcon Calderon said.
The organizations bring in people to stay in the hotel and the council’s decision could hurt a lot of Del Rioans, especially the children, according to Calderon.
There’s been a rise in events taking place within Del Rio. Due to the increase in events, there are more people getting involved, according to Calderon.
By removing funds from these organizations, there will be less people inclined to host or attend an event, according to Calderon.
“There’s other ways without jeopardizing other things … they don’t have to build a new civic center. They need to slow it down and think it through,” Calderon said.
The support of Del Rio, Ciudad Acuña, and all regional assets should be a priority for all area organizations, Conventions and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Blanca Larson said.
Larson said local officials should look into other ways to fund these capital improvement projects, such as the quarter-cent or half-cent tax other cities have implemented.
The distribution of the hotel tax occupancy funds are discussed every year, according to City Manager Matt Wojnowski.
“City council members received their agenda packets on Friday evening, after the agenda was posted at City Hall and on the city’s website,” Wojnowski said in a brief statement after being questioned by the News-Herald.
The proposal of the new guidelines for the allocation of the HOT tax funds comes on the heels of the dissolution of the Hotel Tax Occupancy Tax Fund Committee, a group formerly composed of members of nonprofits, representatives of local hotels, and city of Del Rio representatives.
The committee was dissolved during the Oct. 22 city council meeting, when all council members present unanimously voted to approve an ordinance amending Chapter 7 of the Del Rio Code of Ordinances, and to effectively delete Article XI and the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund Committee.
