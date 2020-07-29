Stretching from far west Texas to the middle Rio Grande region, the Sul Ross State University Small Business Development Center is offering its services to small businesses navigating the Corona Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Passed into law in March to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, university business advisors have assisted a number of businesses with their loan applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan as well as the Paycheck Protection Plan loan offered through the Small Business Administration and local lenders.
The Small Business Development Center is now helping those small businesses with the Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness program.
According to Small Business Development Center Executive Director Elizabeth Peña, “These loans have presented a challenge because the rules and procedures have changed from the beginning.
“Business owners have been through a difficult time, especially if their goods and services were not considered essential. We are committed to helping our small businesses get every PPP dollar forgiven and assist them in maximizing their resources during this uncertain time.”
In June, the center hosted a Zoom meeting that featured a one-of-a-kind virtual signing ceremony. Sul Ross State University President Pete Gallego and Workforce Solutions Middle Rio Grande Board Executive Director Rick Zamarripa, signed a memorandum of understanding on their cell phones, formalizing an agreement to provide training to small business owners, employees, and supervisors to assist with COVID-19 business recovery.
Small and medium-sized businesses in the middle Rio Grande region may take advantage of these trainings that cover a variety of relevant topics. For more information call at (830) 758 5022.
If you would like confidential, no-cost business advising, please see their website at https://sbdc.sulross.edu to contact the advisor near you in Carrizo Springs at the Middle Rio Grande Development Council, and on the SRSU campuses in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, and Alpine.
