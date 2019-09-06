Long-time Rotary Club of Del Rio member Bill Lewis was recently recognized, after reaching a landmark in community service. Tuesday afternoon, Lewis was presented with a watch commemorating his 50th anniversary as a Rotarian, during the club’s weekly meeting held at the Ramada Inn, Sunblossom Room.
Rotary Club of Del Rio Immediate Past President Cynthia de Luna and President Angie Prather recognized Lewis for his dedication and community service.
Lewis, among other members, was credited during the meeting with helping club membership grow significantly in the early days after the foundation of the club. “In just a few years we had over 75 members.”
Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens was the guest speaker during the meeting.
Rotary International is a global network of neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in local communities, and their own selves.
The organization, whose main goals are to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and get involved, has been serving communities for over 110 years.
Rotary International’s mission, according to the non-for-profit’s web site, is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through a fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
