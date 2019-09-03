In reference to Karen Gleason’s column Rincon del Diablo: Keep it wild
I agree mowed paths, benches, and especially fountains would be great, but I draw the line at grills and such. I do so because of the history the unfortunate history our community has seen with the littering and disregard for the protection of people and critters of the wild.
When someone casually throws soiled diapers and doesn’t give their disregard a second thought I would not want this history to be repeated.
