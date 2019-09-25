An Arlington man was sentenced to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, after pleading guilty to a drug possession charge. Brian Keith Holland, 50, was recently sentenced in the 83rd Judicial District Court by Judge Robert E. Cadena, court documents state.
Holland was sentenced on Aug. 19, according to the disposition filed Monday. He pleaded guilty to the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony, court records state.
Holland’s sentence will be running concurrently with federal time stemming from drug charges. The prior sentence was imposed by a court in Fort Worth. Holland had been imposed a 10-year probation sentence, but his probation was revoked after the state conviction, court records show.
Holland, whose place of residence was listed at the time at the 2600 block of Casa Blanca Ct., in Arlington, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2016 at the Comstock Border Patrol checkpoint, court documents state.
At approximately 10:51 p.m. Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Josue Vela was dispatched to the Border Patrol checkpoint to respond to a narcotics offense, an incident report states.
Vela was informed that Border Patrol agents had detained Holland after a suspicious substance was found upon the man. The Border Patrol agents were alerted by a canine officer on the driver’s side of a 2001 Mack grey truck registered to Larret, Inc. of Kaufman, Texas, court records show.
In a secondary inspection Holland emptied his pockets and produced a clear plastic bag. Questioned about the bag Holland replied it was crystal meth, court documents state.
Deputy Vela field-tested the substance inside the plastic bag and it tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states.
Vela arrested Holland and charged him with the possession of methamphetamine, while the truck was towed to Del Rio.
The methamphetamine totaled 6.08 grams, a probable cause affidavit states.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd District Attorney Michael Bagley.
“We found the sentence to be fair. My office will prosecute drug possession cases in order to make our community safer,” Bagley said.
