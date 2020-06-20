ACUÑA, México – El Centro de Justicia y Empoderamiento para las Mujeres de Coahuila en Acuña y el Consulado de México en Del Río, Texas, hicieron entrega el miércoles de cheques por pensión alimenticia a 12 mujeres, a beneficio de sus hijos, quienes fueron procreados por ciudadanos americanos o mexicanos que se fueron a laborar al vecino país.
La entrega fue llevada a cabo por Óscar Perales Perches, titular de la Oficina de Protección de Trámites de Pensión Alimenticia en el Consulado de México en Del Río, en conjunto con Blanca Estela Garza Guajardo, Directora del Centro de Justicia y Empoderamiento para las Mujeres en Acuña.
Garza Guajardo, comentó que el gobierno de Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís continúa haciendo sinergia con el Estado de Texas en favor de la población coahuilense.
Señaló que aunque este proceso judicial dura máximo un año, es la responsabilidad de los padres otorgar a sus hijos una pensión hasta concluir sus estudios para cubrir sus necesidades básicas, como son comida, habitación, vestido (ropa) y asistencia en caso de enfermedad, desde donde quiera que se encuentren.
Agradeció a Perales Perches el apoyar programas en beneficio de las mujeres, sus hijas e hijos, con el fin de valorizar el papel que tienen las madres ante la vida de sus hijos, y lo importante que es su empoderamiento para lograr que salgan del ciclo de violencia.
La funcionaria estatal reafirmó su compromiso del gobierno estatal de continuar trabajando para otorgar paz y justicia a la población, bajo el esquema de tolerancia cero ante cualquier ataque, acoso o intento de violencia contra las mujeres y niñas.
Child support checks presented to Acuña women
ACUÑA, Mexico – The state of Coahuila Center for Justice and Empowerment for the Women in Acuña and the Consulate of Mexico to the U.S. in Del Rio presented Wednesday child support checks to 12 women who have children of either U.S. citizens or Mexican citizens living in the U.S.
Consulate of Mexico Department for the Protection of Alimony Procedures representative Óscar Perales Perches, and Center for the Empowerment of Women Director Blanca Estela Garza Guajardo presented the checks to the women.
Garza Guajardo said Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís is supportive of a synergy with the State of Texas to help citizens of the state of Coahuila.
She said although the claim needs to be resubmitted every year, it is the parent’s responsibility to provide for their children to cover basic needs such as food, housing, clothing and medical until they finish their school, regardless of the place they live in.
She thanked Perales Perches for supporting programs benefiting these women, their daughters and sons, in order to value the role that mothers have in the life of their children, and how important their empowerment is to help them break the cycle of violence.
Garza Guajardo reaffirmed the state’s commitment to continue working to help the community achieve peace of mind and justice, under a zero tolerance policy against any attack, harassment or violence against women and girls.
