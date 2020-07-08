A Del Rio man was reportedly unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle, when police arrived he was arrested and is now facing charges of allegedly driving under the influence, police records show.
Edward Garcia, 20, a resident of the 1400 block of West Martin Street, was arrested on June 28, at approximately 8:44 p.m. at the 1000 block of East Bean Street, on the city’s east side, and charged with driving under the influence, a Class C misdemeanor, police records show.
