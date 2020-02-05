A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with resisting arrest, after a reported domestic incident taking place in the city’s north side.
Gerardo Garza, 26, whose address is listed at the 1500 block of Avenue B, was arrested on Jan. 23, at 4 a.m. at his place of residence, police records show. Garza was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers responded on Jan. 23 to the location, for the report of a disturbance in progress, arrest records show.
Upon arrival police officers found a woman crying and with injuries to her face and stomach, and proceeded to place Garza under arrest, the report shows. Garza was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, and with resisting arrest, search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
He was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
