Two tropical storms are crossing the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward US territory at the same time, a rare occurrence not seen since 1959. While this model is forecasting possible rains for the most part of the south and southeastern United States, the heaviest rains are expected to land in Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia.
Two tropical storm systems moving into U.S. territory through the Gulf of Mexico remain hazardous to the Gulf Coast, with no signs of impact to the Del Rio area.
Tropical storms Marco and Laura have caused major fluctuation in forecasts due to interaction between the two storms, but show no sign of impacting Del Rio or nearby areas according to STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.