If bigotry is a crime in America, Dr. Alma Lynch will be doing hard time behind bars. While she was running for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District, the Republican candidate suggested that spraying the nation with pig's blood would keep Muslims out of the US. What planet does this doctor live on? This is the most ludicrous anti-Muslim suggestion I heard!
For the information of Lynch, yes, Muslims are allowed to touch pork and they will not be banned from Heaven as a result. They are only expected take a shower afterwards! The same goes to anyone who goes to the petting zoo, after petting the animals, she or he are supposed to wash their hands afterwards for sanitary reason.
The Qur'an states that a Muslim cannot eat carrion, blood, or the flesh of the swine. As in Judaism, eating pork is considered a sin in Islam. Both the Qur'an and the Bible consider the animal to be unclean.
When faced with starvation and there is no food left, the Qur'an allows Muslims to eat pork providing they do not fill up their bellies.
You see, God knows and understands that you did not eat pork intentionally because He is merciful and forgiving.
Using bigotry and hate-mongering against Muslims does not necessarily translate into votes or ensure victory.
She has insulted 170,000 Muslim-Texans. There is no excuse for such ignorance in 2020.
