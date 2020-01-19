Republican Party candidates for federal, state, district and county offices squared off Thursday in a forum hosted by the Val Verde County Republican Party and the Val Verde Republican Women.
About 130 people attended the forum in the Ramada Inn of Del Rio’s Sunblossom Rooms.
Republican candidates were invited to set up stations, hand out promotional materials and talk one-to-one with forum attendees during a 30-minute meet-and-greet before the event.
At the start of the forum, Val Verde County Republican Party Chair Fernando Garcia welcomed those attending, recognized the elected officials present and laid out the format for the evening’s event: Candidates would be given two minutes to introduce themselves and their platforms, then answer a series of questions prepared by the local Republican Party leadership.
The forum began with the candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 23. There are nine candidates for the Republican Party nomination for the District 23 House seat, and seven attended Thursday’s forum: Dr. Alma Arredondo-Lynch, Darwin Boedeker, Cecil “Burt” Jones, Jeff McFarlin, Raul Reyes, Alia Ureste and Ben Van Winkle.
Each of the candidates introduced him- or herself, with each spending time on the issues they see as most pressing in the sprawling District 23.
The candidates drew for the order in which they would introduce themselves and answer questions.
McFarlin spoke about the organization he has founded to combat human trafficking and the importance of leveraging new trade agreements with China to benefit the district. Ureste spoke about her history and experience in government commissions and said she is running because she cares about the district. Jones said he supported Trump and said he believes in the construction of a border wall and in renewable energy.
Arredondo-Lynch said she believes in putting Americans’ safety first and building a border wall and said she also believes in revising the country’s asylum laws. Van Winkle said there is a gridlock in Congress because its members are not subjected to term limits, and he believes in upholding the Constitution.
Boedeker said he is a strong supporter of 2nd Amendment rights and believes federal income tax should be scrapped in favor of a consumer-based tax. Reyes, the only candidate in the race from Del Rio, said he will work to bring more jobs to the 23rd District.
The candidates then answered questions ranging from foreign aid, immigrations, a balanced budget, trade, housing at Laughlin Air Force Base, the Paris climate agreement, term limits, DACA, Iran, the federal minimum wage, a border wall and refugee resettlement.
Two of the three Republican candidates for the Texas House of Representatives, District 74, participated in the forum: Ruben Falcon and Del Rio’s Robert Garza.
In his introduction, Falcon, who called himself “a local control hawk,” said he believes Texas is in need of property tax reform and called for an end to unfunded federal mandates to local governments. Garza listed his accomplishments in government, as both a member and mayor of the Del Rio City Council, and said he “supports a conservative agenda,” calling himself pro-life and pro-private property rights.
The two candidates then answered questions ranging from increases in property appraisals and mental health issues to Constitutional carry in Texas and a stand-alone four-year college for Del Rio.
Both Republican candidates for 63rd Judicial District Judge, Roland Andrade of Del Rio and Todd “Tadeo” Durden of Brackettville, participated in the forum.
Andrade spoke about his experience as a trial attorney and as a member of the local district attorney’s office for the past eight years. Durden said he was the first Republican elected to county office in Wise County and discussed his experience as a trial attorney and as a federal public defender.
The two candidates for 63rd Judicial District Attorney, Mike Bagley and Suzanne West, also participated in the forum.
West said prosecutors, as the people’s lawyers, must strive to make the community safer and said she has the right experience since she has been a prosecutor her entire legal career. Bagley said he is one of the few Republicans who has won an election over a long-term incumbent Democrat and cited his jury trial experience in state and federal court.
Beau Nettleton, the incumbent Val Verde County Commissioner Precinct 3, was the only one of the two Republican candidates for the position to attend the forum.
Nettleton, who has been the commissioner for the precinct for nearly 16 years, said work on commissioners court is a cooperative endeavor and said the court has worked to bring more than. $100 million in state and federal money to improve the county and noted an effective commissioner must be able to work with the court to provide services constituents have asked for and paid for.
Both candidates for Constable Precinct 3, Steve Berg and Michael Wancho, participated in the forum.
Berg, the incumbent, has served as constable for the precinct for seven years and cited his years of experience as a law enforcement officer and the training and certifications he has received as constable. Wancho, currently a deputy with the sheriff’s office, spoke about his personal history and his law enforcement experience.
