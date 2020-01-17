What shape is the church of the Lord in today? Have we continued on the narrow pathway leading unto salvation? Or, have we crossed over to the broad way that leads to destruction by imitating the world and taking part in her sinfulness once again? Many in the Church in Corinth were found much in compromise by the Apostle Paul in the time of his letters unto the church there.
A strong rebuke was sent by the Apostle to those that would turn themselves back into idol worship, sexual immorality, and several types of lasciviousness. Is there any true fellowship with God when one again joins with the fellowship with demons, and yet cling to one’s strained fellowship with the Lord. Jesus said this, no one can serve two masters, for they will find themselves loving one and hating the other, though they claim otherwise perhaps.
Joining in our faith with fellowship with demons never was or is the idea of grace separate from works. For surely if we take grace as an opportunity to sin, then we miss the whole idea of the gospel of grace! We are in the world, but to be separate from it. We are not be yoked again with unbelievers leading one to again live in a life of darkness.
2nd Corinthians 6: 14-18
14 Do not be unequally yoked together with unbelievers! For what fellowship does righteousness have with unrighteousness? What communion does light have with darkness? 15 What agreement does Christ have with Belial? What part do you that believe have with an infidel?16 What agreement does the temple of God have with idols? For you are the temple of the living God! As God says, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they my people.17 Therefore, come out from among them and be separate, says the Lord! Touch not any unclean thing, and I will receive you.18 I will be a Father unto you and you shall be my sons and daughters, says the Lord God Almighty!
Let us not ever compromise our faith and join with the world as if we are one. We are one with Christ and we know that Christ has no part with darkness. We are to reprove the darkness as we shine the light of Christ, as it exposes that which is in the dark. Everyday we make choices to be light in the darkness around us or join with that darkness.
The Lord is very clear that if we are partaking in fellowship with darkness, He says come out from among them and be separate. Be careful when you have the best intentions that you not fall into the snares of the devil! We know who we are in Christ! We know our pathway is narrow, therefore we don’t keep company with darkness, as to participate with them in their wickedness! Lest if we do become yoked with those on the broad pathway to destruction, we must take extreme caution, lest we too be destroyed!
We are surrounded with the darkness in this world, and this we will always have around us until Christ returns.
Yet even though we all must walk among those still in darkness.
Even as Jesus Himself was found among sinners, the difference was He was the salt and the light wherever he went, no matter who he spent time with.
We too are to be that salt and light in the darkness of this world as the Lord’s church. If not then indeed our salt has lost it’s savor, and our witness is destroyed, as is our close fellowship with Christ, when enslaved by the world once again and refuse to repent!
Let us be wise servants of the Lord and keep ourselves pure by ever calling on the Lord out of a pure heart desiring to be more like Christ.
Even when we fall short then we can never be comfortable in going back to former sinful patterns in our lives with no remorse or regret. Our godly sorrow is a reminder of our true desire to follow Christ even if we struggle.
For then we never stop calling upon the Lord in truth that offers us grace and the power of His Spirit to overcome those struggles!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
