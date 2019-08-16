Casa de la Cultura is wrapping up the Noches Musicales event with the final show of the season tonight, at 8:30 p.m. The show will feature musical talent from four local groups.
“It’s bittersweet, we (the Casa de la Cultura employees) won’t know what to do with ourselves. We’ve had a great season in our 14th year,” Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita de la Paz said.
De la Paz said slight changes were made this year by adding a few more vendors, but the Casa stuck to the basics and made sure the event is communal and not commercial.
“We always joke with our regulars that they have season passes and VIP seating, but at the end of the day everyone has a special seat at Noches Musicales,” De la Paz said.
La Gente Vinyl Club will showcase their vinyl record library at the after party and attendees will see a special performance by the Casa de la Cultura children’s folklorico group. The vinyl club previously performed at the opening night for the concert series.
Family Jewelz will perform with special guest Abdias Ernesto Garcia at the plaza. The band consists of brothers George, Ethan Wencho and Jose Adrian Calderon (Jac).
George is the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist while Ethan plays the bass and Jac plays the drums. Family Jewelz started out performing at local talent shows.
The event is free to public and attendees are encouraged to bring portable chairs, in order to be able to sit and enjoy the show. Food vendors will be on site throughout the event.
De la Paz said the Casa is thankful for all the musicians that participated this year, both local and out of town, sponsors, vendors and guests.
