They had the media. They wrote the algorithms for Google, Facebook, and others, removing conservative voices of reason in a grand scheme to control the thoughts of America, and still flyover America choose our hallowed founding of greatness under God over the propaganda of the chains of leftist communal socialism.
They divided our country into two angry intransient sides. Trump-hating, politically correct leftist, indoctrinated since the 1960s into warriors for group-think free stuff, and it all came crashing down when our ship of state made a miraculous hard right turn, electing a “no chance to win” Trump over anointed Hillary Clinton.
The deplorables won, and our severely crippled nation began an eye opening recovery, rising from her death bed returning to vibrant good health, reclaiming our dominant benevolent greatness for the betterment of all mankind.
Still the Obama/Hillary holdovers in the government deep state work feverously to implement their socialist paradise with big media, education, and Hollywood politically correct propaganda to stay in charge, but they couldn’t erase the recent memory of the greatness in our founding.
The Right was accustomed to losing to the loudest mouth propaganda, even when they won. Socialism marched forward, only at a slower pace with court decrees up to an often compromised Roberts headed Supreme Court. America was a hollow shell of our Founders’ dreams of a nation, with the masses living in the land of plenty, unhampered by government redistribution.
The leftist politicians manipulated clueless voters for decades. It’s all for the children, you are going to lose your social security as they turned a blind eye to illegal immigration, drugs, human trafficking streaming across our southern border, unimpeded for Democrat voters, even pushing for felons, and 16-year-olds voting for control.
President Obama left 148 federal judge positions for Hillary to fill, putting the final nail in America’s coffin, but a Red Sea miracle occurred. Trump is changing America with Constitution-honoring judges, protecting our founding for years to come. The judiciary was likely the only way to permanently change America. So long as the rewritten memory of our past greatness exists in the minds of too many patriots, America would never vote for voiding the Second Amendment or the chains of socialism.
The Mueller conspiracy to remove Trump failed, and the Ukrainian circus will only expose the Biden fortune tied to selling America influence at the expense of America’s taxpayers. It was only massive payola for Democrat elites, with perhaps a few sold out Republicans at the trough with the swine.
Just remember that Washington D.C. is the richest zip code of all, only selling influence at the expense of fly over America. May justice be meted out honestly to all!
Corruption is the wildcard of the 2020 election. The left is running on climate change warming horrors as America had a record freeze for the ages this year, 40 days before winter’s arrival. The mainstream media is circling the wagons in a preemptive strike to protect the Obama/Hillary criminal department of injustice with wider eyes than Adam Schiff. Meet the Press, Chuckie Todd, interviewed Christopher Steele, responsible for the lying Russia aided dossier that the Obama administration used to illegally spy on Trump’s 2015 campaign to prevent his election, or remove him if elected. Boy did they ever spread the gorilla dust, creating innocence in the face of the guilty.
But honest justice is coming with an impeccable AG Bill Barr, and Special Counsel John “Bull” Durham quietly taking America back to the rule of law in real justice for some of the slickest among us. They will never get them all, as the greasiest ones are always hardest to catch. Remember the greased pig contest of past Fourth of July celebrations. It preceded bikini clad girls mud wrestling.
It doesn’t matter that the fake media will put copious amounts of lip stick on every Obama/Hillary pig going to the big house, honest Americans will see them as the swine they are. America understands they are being lied too, rating the mainstream media with politician grades of little to no trust. No matter how the media and Democrats push this envelope, it can only be greased swine stationary. It’s a victim of the honest rule of law, even as the media rewrites it to make the guilty innocent. Some cause happiness wherever they go; others when they go. Bye, Bye previous administration – Here comes the judge.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
