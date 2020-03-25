A disturbance call escalated into a felony driving while intoxicated arrest recently, after a man was reported causing trouble at a convenience store, police records state.
John William Mayor, 50, whose place of residence is listed at the 10300 block of West U.S. Highway 90, was arrested on March 12, at 3:49 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Avenue H, and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, a third degree felony, according to an arrest report.
The report states on March 12 Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched for a disturbance at a Stripes convenience store, but prior to their arrival the suspect had fled the scene in a black truck.
The officers located the vehicle fleeing northbound on Avenue H, and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Avenue H and 10th Street, the report states.
During the course of the traffic stop the driver showed signs of impairment, and refused to take a standardized field sobriety test, the report states.
Mayor was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, the report states.
