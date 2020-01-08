I am sure that many of you have embarked on your New Years’ resolution to lose weight. This is not an easy task. Changing our eating habits plays havoc on us, physically, mentally and spiritually. In other words, it’s a great battle. Even the thought of giving up our favorite delicacies can be painful! Some of you may have chosen to eliminate refined sugar, caffeine, nicotine and the list goes on… As you may have already experienced, every fiber in your body and mind screams for whatever you have restricted it from. Due to past efforts, you maybe doubting your ability to succeed with your weight loss goal.
My advice to you, first visualize the new healthier, slimmer you at the start of your program. Set a realistic goal of weight loss or a smaller clothing size. If you can see yourself at your desired goal in your mind’s eye, there is a high probability you will achieve it.
My story
Eight years ago I found myself more than 20 pounds overweight and up two dress sizes. I was unhappy with the way I looked and felt. I would start a healthy eating plan to only to fall off the wagon after a few days. The vicious cycle continued until I discovered and learned some “Powerful Truths.” These “truths” helped me achieve my ideal weight and dress size; which I have maintained for more than five years. As a result, I am a healthier and happier person! I share this to say only, “If I can do it, so can you!” I will share these truths with you:
Truth #1 - I had to visualize myself at my ideal size. For me it was more important that I achieved a dress size, than weight loss. I stopped buying the larger size clothing and incorporated weight training sessions, with my cardio workouts. As a result, my muscles became stronger resulting in less body fat.
Truth #2 -There is no quick and easy fix. Permanent weight loss takes time and planning. Fad diets do not work. You may loss a few pounds only to gain them back after the diet is over. Prepare your yourself for a marathon, not a sprint! It took me more than a year to achieve my weight loss goal. I learned what worked for me, by sticking with a sensibly eating and exercise regime. We are all different, your physiological and emotional make-up requires a weight loss program that is tailored to your uniqueness. It’s not a one size fit all!
Truth #3 - A calorie is a calorie no matter where it comes from! To lose weight women should plan on about 1,200-1,500 calories per day. Men, 1,500-2,000 calories per day. The majority of these calories should come from protein, lots of colorful vegetables, whole grains and “good fats”. Minimize foods and drinks with added sugar. Drink plenty of water! I significantly reduced my intake of refined sugar. Sugar addictions is epidemic in our country. (I will share an article on this at a later date).
Truth #4 - Fasting will help break food addictions, spiritually bring you closer to God, and help you lose weight. What Is a Fast? Fasting is abstaining from something like food, drink or entertainment for a period of time to create some type of benefit in body, mind or spirit. There are many types of fasts, which include:
Standard Fast (water only)
Absolute Fast (no water or food)
Partial Fast (restrict certain food and drink)
Intermittent (only eating during a small daily window, for example: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
The first few days of the Fast is difficult, headache and sluggish. On the third day the renewal processes kick in! You will feel refreshed and energized, body, mind and spirit.
If you have medical problems always consult your doctor before starting a fast.
Truth #5 - For optimal weight loss you must expend more calories than your body consumes. Physical exercise, incorporating both aerobic and strengthening, is required to accomplish this goal. Exercise increases the metabolism, helps your body to utilize calories more efficiently. I exercise frequently, but now incorporate more weights (for strength training).
Truth #6 - Never, Never, Give Up! You can achieve and maintain your ideal weight, it is a lifetime commitment.
Devote this January to start your journey to a healthier and happier you.
A favorite quote: “forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead.” Your Best Is Yet to Come!
To your health and happiness,
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
