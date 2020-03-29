ACUÑA, México – Los gobiernos municipal y estatal, a través de la Dirección de Salud municipal y la Jurisdicción Sanitaria 02, iniciaron el programa de sanitización en el centro histórico de Acuña, para garantizar la salud y seguridad de residentes y visitantes.
El Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez junto al Jefe de la Jurisdicción Sanitaria 02 en Acuña, Dr. Guillermo Herrera Téllez, constataron los inicios de los trabajos de sanitización que arrancaron en la Plaza Pública Benjamín Canales.
La sanitización consiste en la aplicación de una solución diluida de cloro con agua y de esta manera se realiza desinfección de lugares públicos en toda la ciudad, abarcando plazas públicas, parques y colonias, donde se hará el proceso en las calles durante los próximos días.
“Estas acciones tendrán mejor efecto si a la par los ciudadanos mantienen limpios los frentes de sus casas, que no tengan maleza o basura donde pudiera hospedarse el virus”, indicó el alcalde.
Se trabaja con la dirección de salud municipal y de manera conjunta con la jurisdicción sanitaria 02 y su equipo de epidemiología a cargo de la Dra. Adriana Macías para continuar extremando las medidas de prevención para que juntos – gobierno y sociedad – evitar en la medida de lo posible que llegue el COVID-19 a esta ciudad, indicó Herrera Tellez.
City begins spraying program
ACUÑA, Mexico – City and state governments, through the municipal Health Directorate and Sanitary Jurisdiction 02, started out a sanitation program in historic downtown Acuña, in order to better preserve the health and safety of residents and visitors.
Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, in conjunction with Sanitary Jurisdiction 02 Chief Dr. Guillermo Herrera Téllez, confirmed the beginning of the sanitation operations, which started out at the Benjamín Canales public square.
The program consists of spraying a chlorine and water solution, disinfecting public places throughout the city, and encompasses public squares, parks and neighborhoods, where the process will be carried out on the streets over the next few days.
“These actions will have a better effect if citizens keep the front of their house clean, if they do not have weeds or garbage, places where the virus can thrive,” the mayor said.
The municipal health department, in conjunction with Health Jurisdiction 02 and its epidemiology team, under Dr. Adriana Macías, will continue taking preventative measures so government and society can slow down the arrival of COVID-19 in the city, Herrera Téllez said.
