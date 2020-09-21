Signs outside of Irene C. Cardwell remind parents and other visitors to remain outside in the parking lot, call the school’s office upon arrival and not visit the campus if they are showing any signs of sickness.
Del Rio High School keeps tables set up outside as check-in stations for students going to traditional or hybrid classrooms beginning this week.
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District students began transitioning into classrooms this week, with safety procedures in place for everybody.
Students that opted for the traditional or hybrid classroom education models began transitioning into the classrooms beginning on Monday. The transition began with students in the special education units.
