A Del Rio man was recently arrested and is now facing drug charges, following a traffic stop by Del Rio Police Department officers in the city’s south side, near Roosevelt Park.
Alfonso Moncibais, 34, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of Rubio Street, was arrested on May 6, at approximately 8:25 a.m., at the intersection of Fokes and Spring, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, police say.
Moncibais was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by Del Rio Police Department officers, police records state.
A police officer located THC oil inside the vehicle after the driver gave consent to search the vehicle, according to the arrest report.
Moncibais was arrested and transported to the police station, where he was booked and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, equal or more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.