City water customers who have had problems with their water bills will be part of a committee tasked with studying the city’s recent water billing issues.
Establishing a committee to study the billing problems was proposed during a special city council meeting Thursday at the Del Rio Civic Center. The city council discussed the committee again during Tuesday’s regular meeting in council chambers at City Hall.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano proposed there should be at least five citizens on the committee.
“This is going to be a committee of both the citizens and at least two council members?” Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked.
“It can be however this council decides at the end of the discussion,” Lozano replied.
The mayor added he believed the committee should also include at least two water customers who live outside the city limits.
“What exactly did you have in mind, Liz, when you proposed this, so folks know what the committee is going to do, what it will involve?” Salgado asked.
“My recommendation came from hearing the concerned citizens and people within (Thursday’s) audience that said they would like to take part. As a response to them requesting, that’s why I made the motion that we include some citizens in our committee,” Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon replied.
Lozano said he recalled there were at least two citizens who volunteered to serve on the committee at the Thursday meeting.
“I guess I’m still not understanding. What exactly is the committee going to do? What are they overlooking, to make sure that whatever they need, they’re going to have the tools to be able to carry out whatever that is,” Salgado said.
“I believe our committee needs to be spearheaded by our staff,” Elizalde De Calderon said, adding she wants the committee members “to see whatever it is we see.”
Lozano added there were several citizens following Thursday’s meeting who made recommendations regarding water billing.
“Mr. Wojnowski, how do you feel that a community committee can help resolve utility billing issues?” Councilman Rowland Garza asked City Manager Matt Wojnowski.
“They can give us their own perspective, their own point of view, for how their overall experience with utility billing from customer service to the bills themselves to a meter changing out, et cetera, or their experience with payment plans,” Wojnowski replied.
Garza said he wanted to ensure the committee had everything it needed to do its work, adding he did not want to simply create another layer of bureaucracy.
“We need this committee to work, and we need you to be able to identify the flaws so that way they can help improve those areas where we may be a little deficient, so, again, we’ve got to get out of the business of micromanaging and let our management handle these issues and how do you see it working?” Garza said.
“It’s definitely an opportunity to utilize the customers and their overall experiences with utility billing, to help us improve, to find ways we can improve customer service and reduce flaws of that nature,” Wojnowski said.
Lozano asked the city manager if he also recommended city staff serve on the committee.
Wojnowski said he, the utility billing supervisor and the finance director should also be part of the committee.
The city manager said he sees the committee making recommendations on proposed changes and improvements.
“They can help look at the policy, the water leak adjustment policy, cutoff policy, payment plan policy, give us their point of view, their perspective, from their own or a friend’s or family member’s or neighbor’s,” the city manager said.
Salgado then asked audience members, about two dozen of whom were present because of the water billing issue, if any of them wanted to serve on the committee.
City Secretary Mari Acosta set out a notepad and asked interested citizens in the audience to sign up for the committee and provide their name and contact information.
Seven persons signed up for the committee.
Lozano said the council will formally appoint the committee at the council’s next meeting.
