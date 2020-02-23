Republican candidates running for county commissioner Pct. 3 and 63rd Judicial District district attorney answered questions in an “accountability session” held Thursday night by a local grassroots organization.
Approximately 30 Del Rioans attended the session hosted at the Primera Iglesia Bautista by the Border Organization, a group whose mission is accountability.
Both candidates running for Val Verde County commissioner Precinct 3 attended the session. Both challenger Reagan Fagan and incumbent county commissioner Robert “Beau” Nettleton are seeking the Republican nomination.
The session also included Republican candidates for the position of district attorney.
Incumbent district attorney Michael “Mike” Bagley attended the event; absent from the session was district attorney candidate Suzanne West.
Candidates took turns answering questions about issues on the Border Organization agenda, including animal control in the county, the creation of a mental and health facility and supporting a women’s shelter.
Candidates were also asked to answer whether, if elected, they would consider voting to move the county commissioners court meeting from morning to the evening.
Finally, candidates were given an opportunity to explain their vision for the community.
