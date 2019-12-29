So, here we are coming to the beginning of a new year – 2020 – the year with perfect vision. Let’s try using our hindsight and look forward to remembering the past, shall we?
I am publicly announcing my plan to write the answers to 52 different questions about my life each Sunday. In 52 weeks, I will have a version of my life story ready to share. No, not here in my column – on my computer at home.
Whew! I did it. I wrote down my goal and publicly declared it. That is always the hardest part of setting goals – telling someone else. Now, I am accountable for my goal – to YOU! (Some of you may remember me doing this back in 2015. Well, you know, when at first you don’t succeed….)
This idea came from “52 Questions in 52 Weeks: Writing Your Life Story Has Never Been Easier,” by Steve Anderson on the FamilySearch Blog. The fastest way to get to the whole article and see the list of questions is to search “52 questions 52 weeks FamilySearch” on a search engine such as Google.
From the article: “Many people believe that it takes a huge amount of time and effort to write their history. They feel that the task is simply too big. Because of that, they never start [that’s me!] But sharing memories of your life does not have to be a big, involved effort.
“Imagine for a moment, how much easier the task of writing about your life might be if you were to focus on writing about just one topic each week. It doesn’t matter if you write a few paragraphs, a single page, or several pages. The important thing is that you write something. Anything is better than nothing at all.
“Now imagine if someone provided you with one question to write about each week for 52 weeks. At the end of just one year you will have created your own life story to share with your children and your future posterity.”
The 52 questions seek to answer the questions of who, what, where, when, how, and why about you and the people in your life. There is nothing magical, chronological, or methodical about these questions. They can be answered in any order. Looking those questions over, I realize I could spend a lot of time on each one – if I wanted to. However, I’m going to tackle this the same way you eat an elephant – one bite at a time – one question one week at a time.
To keep me focused and encourage you to join me, I will be adding each week’s Life Story Question at the end of each column – beginning today.
Life Story Question #1: What is your full name? Explain why your parents gave you that name.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
