A local nursing and rehabilitation center is inviting Del Rioans to participate in the fourth annual “Giving Warmth” coat drive. Donations to the coat drive will help senior citizens within the community.
Val Verde Nursing and Rehabilitation Center began the coat drive on Nov. 18 and will continue until Dec. 16. Aside from coats, Del Rioans can donate sweaters, winter gloves and scarves.
Whether the clothing is new or used, each donation will be accepted as part of the coat drive, the rehabilitation center said.
All the donations will benefit the elderly in the community, in need of warmth during this holiday season.
Donors can take their contributions to one of several locations including: Texas Community Bank, Val Verde Regional Medical Center, Ramada Inn, Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Conventions and Visitor Bureau, Border Federal Credit Union, Knights of Columbus San Felipe Council 2687 and others.
