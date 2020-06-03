Former Del Rioan Oliver Pepper recently returned to visit relatives who still live in the Queen City and said he is contemplating a permanent move back to the border.
Pepper, who went by the name of George “Trey” Haltom when he lived here in the late 1960s, is a musician and spiritual seeker.
Pepper was born in El Paso, Texas, but lived most of his life in California. He was raised there and said in 1965, he was ordained as a priest in the Order of Melchidezek in 1967.
“That’s where Charlie Manson and ‘the Family’ came up on Saturday nights,” Pepper said, adding he once met Manson.
In his travels, Pepper also met a number of other, more legitimate, luminaries, including Beatle George Harrison and iconic singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen and musician Gregg Allman, founder of the Allman Brothers Band.
Pepper also has been a Hare Krishna and a Catholic and characterizes that time of his life as one of spiritual seeking.
When Pepper lived in Del Rio, he worked for a boat manufacturing company his father started, the Canoga Boat Company.
“He never really got an investor to help him push it out, so he went back to California,” Pepper said.
Pepper said his father made his way to Del Rio because of his mother’s brother, also named Rod Rogers, and his grandmother, bought property here.
Pepper played guitar at several local venues while he lived here, and when he won second place in a talent contest, he and the first-place winner, a female singer, put together an act.
“We’d play and sing every Sunday night on KFNN radio station, live, and we also opened the One-Way Coffee House, a café house for teenagers to hang out in a drug-free environment. We had a stage there, and people would get up there and play music. It was a lot of fun. Happy Shahan heard me and invited me to work out at his Alamo Village,” Pepper said.
Pepper recalls having “a lot of fun” working at the now-defunct movie set as an entertainer. Pepper said he worked there for nearly a year.
When he left Del Rio, he made his way to Florida, where he continued to play music.
Pepper eventually found his way back to California and found steady work as a meat-cutter, an industry in which he worked for more than three decades.
After “retiring,” Pepper said he decided to return to Del Rio for a visit.
“I came down to Del Rio to visit my cousin, Rod Rogers, who was born here in Del Rio,” Pepper said in a recent interview.
He said he has spent time here “shooting pool with Rod and working on my web site,” www.oliverpepper.com.
Pepper’s life has been – so far – a series of adventures. Many of them are recounted in his self-published book, The Falling Figs Journal, which is available on his web site.
Pepper said his entire life’s focus has been to try and prove the existence of God.
So what’s his conclusion?
“He’s a pretty good buddy,” Pepper said with a laugh.
He said he is considering relocating to Del Rio.
“I really always liked Del Rio. I liked it when I lived here before,” Pepper said.
