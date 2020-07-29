Two Del Rio High School graduates were awarded scholarships by IBC Bank-Eagle Pass, among eight high school seniors honored with the A.R. Sanchez Sr. Memorial Scholarship, the bank recently announced.
On Tuesday, the bank announced its 19th consecutive year of promoting higher education by awarding a combined $8,000 in scholarships to eight area high school graduates, as they embark upon college and a new chapter of their adult lives.
