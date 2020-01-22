On Sunday morning, I headed out to see how the areas along the creek had fared after our much-needed rainfall last week.
According to the National Weather Service’s climate data for Del Rio, we had a total of 0.56 inches of rain – just over half an inch – that fell Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
This is the most rain we’ve had in a month since October, although we didn’t get much that month either, a total of 0.86 inches.
In fact, it’s been six months since we’ve had more than an inch of rain in a month, in June 2019. In fact, in the previous six months, July 2019 through December 2019, Del Rio only had a total of 1.56 inches of rain. No wonder everything’s so very dry.
The ground near the creek was barely wet when I visited on Sunday morning.
The vegetation had thirstily soaked up what little rain fell. I can only hope we will get more rain before the end of the month.
My first stop was at the Tardy Dam, where I watched the small flock of Ring-necked Ducks bobbing on the surface of the water just above the Tardy Dam.
I had a bonus sighting at the Tardy Dam as well: a pair of Neotropic Cormorants on the dam right next to two Double-crested Cormorants.
Seen individually, these two species can be hard to tell apart, but it’s easy when they’re side-by-side, as the Double-crested, which is the more common cormorant in the U.S., is noticeably larger than its Neotropic cousin.
After watching these water birds for a while, I headed down to the Rincon, where I spent some time walking along the carrizo hedge that borders the creek in this area.
As I walked along the dirt track toward the Garcia house, I heard a soft drumming emanating from a mesquite tree growing a few yards away from the creek bank.
I realized this was probably some type of sapsucker, simply by the sound and rhythm of the drumming.
Though the most common species of sapsucker in our area would be the Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, we have also documented Red-naped Sapsuckers along the creek.
Red-naped Sapsuckers are the western version of this species, and the Yellow-bellied Sapsuckers are more common in the east.
As happens so often here along the 100th meridian, these two species’ ranges overlap in our area, and it’s a toss-up as to which one you’ll see, which is always a great problem to have as a birdwatcher.
The bird turned out to be a Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, our winter visitor from the east.
These medium-sized woodpeckers drill distinctive lines of holes in trees to harvest the sap.
Sapsuckers are just one more of the interesting winter species that can be found here in Del Rio.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.