A native Del Rioan graduated and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas A&M-Kingsville, during the summer commencement ceremony held Aug. 9 morning in the Steinke Physical Education Center at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
Cristian Barriossalas of Del Rio graduated with a bachelor of science in architectural engineering.
Over 340 graduates crossed the stage to receive their degrees during the summer commencement ceremony.
Students receiving their master’s and doctoral degrees were recognized within their academic colleges.
During the commencement ceremony, Ruben A. Martinez Jr., Student Government Association president, presented the Distinguished Student Awards. Debbie Winslow, president of the Javelina Alumni Association, inducted the new graduates into the association.
Zaira Resendez, a senior civil engineering major, presented the commencement address. She was chosen from among nominees from each college. Nominees wrote a one to two-page essay on the most meaningful about being a student at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
By having a student commencement speaker, faculty, students and families are reminded of the difference the university makes in the lives of its students every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.