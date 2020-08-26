A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with domestic violence following the report of a disturbance in the city’s south side.
Sergio Solis Lara, 45, a resident of the 600 block of East Gutierrez Street, was arrested on Aug. 16, at 4:41 a.m. at his home address, and charged with assault by intimidation, family violence, police records state.
