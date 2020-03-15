Del Rioan William “Bill” Haynes visited “The Wall That Heals” while it was here, saying it brought back memories of his own year of service in Vietnam.
Haynes spoke about his Vietnam experience while viewing the Wall before he attended the “Welcome Home” ceremony for the area’s Vietnam veterans on March 7.
Haynes visited “The Wall That Heals” with his wife, Pam; and his daughter, Tara Powell, and her husband, James Powell. The Powells both volunteered at the Wall exhibit while it was in Del Rio.
Haynes said he has gone to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
“I graduated from high school in June 1966. I turned 18 on Sept. 6, 1966, and I was in the Army of the 17th day of October, 1966. I was stationed in Ft. Polk, Louisiana; Ft. Sill, Oklahoma; and I was assigned to a what they call a service battery. Ft. Sill is a teaching school where they teach the young officers how to call in fire missions and stuff like that. That’s called a service battery. We dropped off ammunition and so on and so forth.
“I was there for a year, and one bright, beautiful morning we had reveille, and the first shirt – the first sergeant – was calling off names, and he called my name off, and I asked the guy next to me, ‘What’s he talking about?’ And he said, ‘You goin’ to ’Nam, brother,’ and I said, ‘You’re s***tin’ me,’ and he said, ‘No, you goin’ to ’Nam.’ That was in October of 1967.
“I went to Vietnam in 1967, flew in at Cam Ranh Bay, and I was assigned to C Battery, 7th Battalion, 13th Artillery. It was part of the 1st Cav, and we were up and down Highway 1. Our base camp was Phu Cat, in the Bong Son Valley, but we were up and down Highway 1. We shot for the 1st Cav, we shot for the 173rd, we shot for the 101st. We did a lot of shooting, period.
“And we made two airlifts, one by the South China Sea, and one up by – I’m assuming – the Cambodian border. I don’t really know where the hell we were at there.
“We did fire missions for three days straight. Then Chinook helicopters picked us up, took us back to where our guns were at. I have a list of the landing zones. One of our guys was killed when the VietCong came in, but we did a lot of shooting.
“I was in Vietnam one year to the day. I had a little calendar, one of those little plastic calendars, and I’d poke it with a needle. One year to the day. Then our sergeant asked me, ‘Hey, Haynes, you want to extend for six months? We’ll let you out six months early.’ I said, ‘No, I do not want to stay here six months or one day longer.’
“So they shipped me from Vietnam to Ft. Riley, Kansas. I was a sergeant at the time, so they gave me a larger gun, an M109, which is a 155mm self-propelled (howitzer), and I was on that for one year. We did the airlift to Germany, and then we came back and a couple of months later, the guys were getting ready to go out into the field, and I said myself, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’
“So I got out. I made E-6 and got out,” Haynes said.
Unlike some other veterans from that war, Haynes, who earned the meritorious service award for his tour of duty in Vietnam as a sergeant and chief of section from November 1967 to October 1968, said he would love to go back to Vietnam.
Asked to sum up his experience there, he said, “I enjoyed the country, because it is beautiful. I took pleasure in some of the stuff that you don’t look at. You can see all the bomb craters and the bullet holes in the buildings and all of that, that was normal. But when you get out there and you see how beautiful the colors are, how green the green is, and how things smell when you’re out there in the bush. I would like to go back. I would like to go back, just for the sake of listening and looking and smelling.
“I can smell it right now. Just like at home, when I’m out in the yard, when I hear a Huey come over, you stop and you look to see where it’s going. It’s built in. Even when you hear the DPS, their little helicopter, you stop and you look for it,” Haynes said.
Haynes also spoke about the people he knew whose names are on the Wall.
“Jesus Limones, his brother, Manuel Limones, who was a band teacher here, we all grew up together, our homes were no more than four blocks apart. We grew up together. His daddy owned a grocery store there in the barrio, so we – Jesus, Manuel and me – grew up together, along with their sister, whose name I don’t remember right now.
“Jesus went to Vietnam, and Patrick Cochran, whose name is also on the Wall, he and I played football together for the Del Rio Wildcats. That’s how I knew Pat,” Haynes said.
Haynes said the feeling of the traveling exhibit is similar to that evoked by the original memorial in Washington, D.C.
“The feeling is exactly the same. Of course, this is not as large as the one in Washington, but I get the same sensations as I did when Pam and I went to the Wall in D.C. two years ago, and the thing about that, it was drizzling, it was cold as hell, and it was us, Pam and I, my good buddy Calhoun and his wife, and we were up and down trying to find names,” Haynes said.
Haynes said he strongly believes more should be done for all veterans.
“They need to take care of our veterans. I wish the government would take care of our vets a lot better. I go to Kerrville, and I go to Audie Murphy in San Antonio. Audie Murphy is like an anthill, people in and out of there all the time. I don’t think they’re getting the full service that they should get.
“And out here, I wish they would put some type of satellite building or office for our vets, because Adrian and his folks have to drive vets to Kerrville, to San Antonio, at ungodly hours of the morning. The need really exists here,” Haynes said.
He recalled an encounter he had in a local medical clinic with another vet, who had accompanied his wife for treatment.
“I sat with him while he waited for his wife, and he asked me what I was doing there, and we talked a little bit. I told him I was Vietnam vet, and he told me he was wounded at Pearl Harbor, and he only had 60% disability, and it’s these people, especially our older vets, we’re forgetting about them. They’re being forgotten,” he said.
Haynes continued his service to country and community when he left the Army, joining the Texas Department of Public Safety, where he spent the next 28-and-a-half years. Following his retirement from the DPS, he joined the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy, retiring from that position in 2009.
