Del Rio’s Walmart Supercenter was recently the site of a ceremony honoring two store employees who are graduating in the Del Rio High School Class of 2020.
On May 8, Del Rio Walmart Store Manager Mary Rose Jimenez also led Walmart employees in honoring 12 graduating seniors who are the children of Walmart employees.
“We have a total of 14 students we are honoring today. Two of them are our own associates, who work here at the store, and 12 are the children of our workers, their sons or daughters, and we ‘adopted’ them all because they won’t be able to experience, or probably won’t be able to experience, a graduation ceremony,” Jimenez said before the start of the ceremony, which was held outside in the enclosed Walmart garden center.
“We usually adopt seniors every school year, but this year, we wanted to do something extra-special, because of the crisis that is going on,” she added.
Each senior was presented with a scroll and a framed certificate of recognition, a $20 gift card, a rose and a gift basket stuffed with goodies.
The 14 seniors honored included Mia Acres, Sophia Bosquez, Rodolfo Cerna, Michelle Crispin, Garrett A Diaz, Jose Escareno, Nataly Gonzalez, Rodrigo Ibarra, Natalya Jimenez, Angela Mari Lopez, Nina Renee Lozano, Briana Renee Martinez, Christopher Lee Meza and Carolina San Miguel.
The seniors filed into the garden center to the strains of the traditional graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance,” and were welcomed by Jesus Espinoza, who served as master of ceremonies for the event.
After Salvador Morales sang the National Anthem and Crystal Escobar led the group in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, Nina Lozano, one of the graduating seniors being honored, offered the invocation.
George Herrera served as the keynote speaker
“Stay humble. Love your family. Work hard. Be punctual. Always dress for success. Always do your best. Respect all. Control your emotional intelligence. Give thanks. If you fall, get back up and keep moving forward. Life is full of challenges, and remember, the challenge is the reward,” Herrera told the graduates.
Following the keynote address, Jimenez presented scrolls to the graduating seniors, and other Walmart associates handed out the gift baskets.
